MAPUTO Jan 28 Mozambican gas projects being developed by Italy's Eni and U.S. energy firm Anadarko will be given the final go-ahead by the end of this year, the state-run National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH) said on Thursday.

Final investment decisions (FID) are viewed as the final hurdle to developing huge liquefied natural gas export projects that will bring tens of millions of dollars into Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries.

"FDI will be approved by no later than 2016," ENH director Nilza Abdula said. "It is a very intense process and we have to follow international criteria." (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)