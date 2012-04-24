MAPUTO, April 24 Mozambique is expected to become a world-class gas producer after recent major offshore discoveries, with its total recoverable resources estimated at more than 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

Below are the major players and their key projects:

SASOL

The South African petrochemicals group is currently the only operating gas producer in Mozambique, in the southern Mozambican basin. Sasol spent $400 million to upgrade the onshore Pande/Temane facilities to increase annual capacity to 450 million standard cubic feet from 300 million.

State-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) has a 25 percent stake in the project, but only 15 percent of the gas produced will go to Mozambique. The rest will go to South Africa to be used in Sasol's synthetic fuels and chemicals operations and to supply other customers.

Other onshore assets include the PSA area and Block A. Sasol is appraising the Inhassoro field to produce liquids and is looking at the option of an liquid petroleum gas project, with the feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2012. Offshore assets include the Sofala block, the M-10 block and block 16/19. Sasol has said the offshore blocks contain "significant prospective resources".

ANADARKO PETROLEUM & PARTNERS

The Anadarko-operated Offshore Area 1 covers approximately 2.6 million acres in the deepwater Rovuma Basin. The Prosperidade complex holds an estimated 17 to 30-plus trillion cubic feet (tcf) of estimated recoverable resources.

The consortium includes U.S. company Anadarko (36.5 percent), Japanese group Mitsui & Co (20 percent), India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (10 percent), Videocon Industries Ltd (10 percent), takeover-target Cove Energy (8.5 percent) and Mozambique's ENH (15 percent).

Anadarko and its partners plan to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Mozambique. The designs include an onshore liquefaction facility with at least two trains, each with the capacity to process 5 million tonnes per annum. This could be expanded to six trains. The final investment decision is expected in 2013, with first LNG output seen in 2018.

ENI & PARTNERS

Italy's biggest oil and gas group Eni recently made a new giant natural gas discovery offshore Mozambique, which will boost the potential of the Mamba complex in Area 4 to at least 1,133 billion cubic metres (bcm) or 40 tcf of gas.

After a first discovery last year, the Mamba fields have become Eni's most valuable single project. During 2012 Eni plans to drill at least another four wells in nearby structures to fully assess the upside potential of the Mamba complex.

Eni is the operator of Area 4 with a 70 percent interest. Co-owners in the area are Portugal's Galp Energia (10 percent), South Korea's KOGAS (10 percent) and ENH (10 percent, carried through the exploration phase).

Source: Company statements, Reuters (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Jane Baird)