MAPUTO, April 24 Mozambique is expected to
become a world-class gas producer after recent major offshore
discoveries, with its total recoverable resources estimated at
more than 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf).
Below are the major players and their key projects:
SASOL
The South African petrochemicals group is currently the only
operating gas producer in Mozambique, in the southern Mozambican
basin. Sasol spent $400 million to upgrade the onshore
Pande/Temane facilities to increase annual capacity to 450
million standard cubic feet from 300 million.
State-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) has a
25 percent stake in the project, but only 15 percent of the gas
produced will go to Mozambique. The rest will go to South Africa
to be used in Sasol's synthetic fuels and chemicals operations
and to supply other customers.
Other onshore assets include the PSA area and Block A. Sasol
is appraising the Inhassoro field to produce liquids and is
looking at the option of an liquid petroleum gas project, with
the feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2012.
Offshore assets include the Sofala block, the M-10 block and
block 16/19. Sasol has said the offshore blocks contain
"significant prospective resources".
ANADARKO PETROLEUM & PARTNERS
The Anadarko-operated Offshore Area 1 covers approximately
2.6 million acres in the deepwater Rovuma Basin. The
Prosperidade complex holds an estimated 17 to 30-plus trillion
cubic feet (tcf) of estimated recoverable resources.
The consortium includes U.S. company Anadarko (36.5
percent), Japanese group Mitsui & Co (20 percent),
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (10 percent), Videocon
Industries Ltd (10 percent), takeover-target Cove
Energy (8.5 percent) and Mozambique's ENH (15 percent).
Anadarko and its partners plan to develop a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in Mozambique. The designs include an
onshore liquefaction facility with at least two trains, each
with the capacity to process 5 million tonnes per annum. This
could be expanded to six trains. The final investment decision
is expected in 2013, with first LNG output seen in 2018.
ENI & PARTNERS
Italy's biggest oil and gas group Eni recently made a new
giant natural gas discovery offshore Mozambique, which will
boost the potential of the Mamba complex in Area 4 to at least
1,133 billion cubic metres (bcm) or 40 tcf of gas.
After a first discovery last year, the Mamba fields have
become Eni's most valuable single project. During 2012 Eni plans
to drill at least another four wells in nearby structures to
fully assess the upside potential of the Mamba complex.
Eni is the operator of Area 4 with a 70 percent interest.
Co-owners in the area are Portugal's Galp Energia (10
percent), South Korea's KOGAS (10 percent) and ENH (10 percent,
carried through the exploration phase).
Source: Company statements, Reuters
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Jane Baird)