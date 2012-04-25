MAPUTO, April 25 Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in future oil blocks to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of 25 percent, the head of the national oil company said on Wednesday.

Recent gas discoveries by U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's Eni have boosted interest in the southern African country and Mozambique hopes to keep a greater share of future profits in the country.

"The plan is to go up to 40 percent in all future projects, to improve state control of the companies and get more income for the country," Nelson Ocuane told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy and mining conference in Maputo.

"It will be possible to do it as we get income from the projects in which we are participating at the moment."

In future Mozambican national oil company Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) may also opt to develop certain blocks on its own if it has developed its financial muscle to do so, Ocuane added.

ENH currently holds a 25 percent stake in the Pande/Temane onshore field operated by South African petrochemical group Sasol and a 10 percent stake valid for the exploration phase in offshore blocks run by consortia operated by Anadarko, Eni and Norway's Statoil.

The country will need to mobilise $3 billion by the end of next year to keep its 10-percent stake in the Rovuma basin offshore projects as they move to the next phase, Ocuane added.

The actual stakes ENH would take in individual blocks would be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on funding required.

Mozambique plans to launch the next bidding round for blocks in Rovuma by the end of this year, an official from the national oil institute said earlier this week.

Companies including Eni, Exxon Mobil, BP, Malaysia's Petronas, Shell, Tullow Oil , Vitol and Noble Energy, have expressed interest in future bidding rounds, he said. (Reporting by William Mapote and Agnieszka Flak; editing by Keiron Henderson)