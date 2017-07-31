World Bank sees Mozambique's economic growth at 4.6 percent in 2017

MAPUTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mozambique's economy is likely to grow 4.6 percent this year, the World Bank said on Monday, driven by recovering of coal, aluminium, gas and improved farm output.

The government said the southern African nation's gross domestic product expanded by 3.3 percent in 2016.

"Strengthening prices for coal, aluminium and gas, a post el Niño recovery in agriculture, and progress in the peace talks, could steer growth to 4.6 percent in 2017, and towards 7 percent by the end of the decade," the World Bank said in a report on Mozambique's economy. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)