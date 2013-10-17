RPT-COLUMN-As money men pile into aluminium, mind the Shanghai gap: Andy Home
* Fund positioning on LME aluminium: http://tmsnrt.rs/2nKme9i
MAPUTO Oct 17 Suspected Renamo guerrillas killed seven Mozambican soldiers in an ambush on Thursday near the former rebel group's remote mountain hideout, the latest flare-up in a simmering insurgency that has alarmed foreign mining investors, local media said.
Ministry of Defence spokesman Cristovao Chume confirmed the attack on a military patrol near Gorongosa, in the middle of the war-scarred southern African nation, but denied that any soldiers had been killed.
He told reporters two Renamo militiamen had been killed in an exchange of fire. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Fund positioning on LME aluminium: http://tmsnrt.rs/2nKme9i
MOSCOW, April 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Saturday about the situation in Syria after the U.S. strikes on a Syrian air base, the Russian ministry said in a statement.