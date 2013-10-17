MAPUTO Oct 17 Suspected Renamo guerrillas killed seven Mozambican soldiers in an ambush on Thursday near the former rebel group's remote mountain hideout, the latest flare-up in a simmering insurgency that has alarmed foreign mining investors, local media said.

Ministry of Defence spokesman Cristovao Chume confirmed the attack on a military patrol near Gorongosa, in the middle of the war-scarred southern African nation, but denied that any soldiers had been killed.

He told reporters two Renamo militiamen had been killed in an exchange of fire. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)