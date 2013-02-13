By Agnieszka Flak and Marina Lopes
| TETE, Mozambique
TETE, Mozambique Feb 13 India's Jindal Power &
Steel expects to move the first coal from its
Mozambican mine to port next month but how much those exports
rise depends on fixing an underdeveloped rail and port network,
its country head for Mozambique said on Wednesday.
Jindal will move its first shipment by road, which is more
expensive than transport by rail, Manoj Gupta said.
"We are finishing the commissioning and the first exports
will be in March," he told Reuters.
Jindal plans to produce and ship about 1 million tonnes of
coking and thermal coal this year from the mine, ramping up to
10 million tonnes a year over five years.
Infrastructure constraints are a constant headache for
mining companies setting up in the former Portuguese colony.
Brazil's Vale was forced to curtail its output
and export targets last year and Rio Tinto
wrote down $3 billion on its Mozambican assets, partially due to
infrastructure problems.
Logistics group CFM from about April will allocate Jindal
some capacity on the Sena line, which links Tete province with
the port at Beira and is the only operating export railway route
from the coal mines.
But upgrades on the line have had a number of delays. This
week it was shut due to heavy rains.
"This will definitely slow down production and shipments and
that will definitely affect the business," Gupta said.
Apart from a planned expansion to the Sena line, Mozambique
has plans for four new rail and port projects that together
could raise total annual coal export capacity from companies'
mines in Tete to more than 120 million tonnes, but it is likely
to take more than a decade to materialise.
"Money is not the problem, but we need more direction as to
what needs to be developed and how. Otherwise every miner will
start doing its own thing," Gupta said.
