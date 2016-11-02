BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
MAPUTO Nov 2 Italy's Eni should make a final investment decision on its first offshore deep-water Liquefied Natural Gas project in Mozambique by the end of this year, Energy Minister Lleticia da Silva Klemens said on Wednesday.
U.S. company Anadarko is expected to make its own investment decision on a separate LNG project next year, da Silva Klemens said.
Mozambique has some 85 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves -- enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades. It is likely to take at least five years after final investment decisions before gas production begins. (Reporting by Joe Brock. Editing by Jane Merriman)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.