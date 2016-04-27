MAPUTO, April 27 Mozambique provided guarantees
on loans to state firms Proindicus and Mozambique Asset
Management to protect strategic national infrastructure and help
maintain naval equipment, a government spokesman said.
The spokesman's comment, in a statement, followed disclosure
by the International Monetary Fund last week that Mozambique had
admitted to having more than $1 billion of undisclosed debt and
that the two parties were evaluating the implications of the
disclosure.
Earlier, a source at the Fund had told Reuters that
Proindicus, owned by the interior and defence ministries and the
state security services, had been lent $504 million by Credit
Suisse and $118 million by Russia's VTB.
Another loan of $535 million had gone to Mozambique Asset
Management, another state company set up to build a shipyard in
the northern city of Pemba, that source said.
In his statement dated Tuesday but acquired by Reuters on
Wednesday, spokesman Mouzinho Saide said the government had
granted a $622 million loan guarantee to Proindicus in 2013, and
$535 million to Mozambique Asset Management the following year.
"We faced security threats, such as piracy ... illegal
immigration, drug trafficking ... and illegal fishing," Saide
said after a meeting of Mozambique's cabinet.
He said the government had also been keen to ensure
protection of the assets of oil and gas companies operating in
Mozambique's exclusive economic zone.
The loans are in addition to an $850 million 'tuna bond'
issued in 2013 and restructured last month because the southeast
African nation was struggling to meet repayments.
The IMF source said the extra borrowing had pushed
Mozambique's foreign debt to $9.64 billion, a level "very close
to unsustainability".
