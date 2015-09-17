China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
MAPUTO, Sept 17 Mozambique will be declared free of landmines on Thursday, a charity dedicated to mine clearance said, ending two decades of work to rid one of the world's poorest countries of explosives left over from a civil war.
HALO Trust said it had destroyed the last known mine on the territory of the gas- and coal-rich southern African country, which was devastated by a civil conflict that ended in 1992.
The charity said it had cleared more than 171,000 landmines since 1993.
"The government of Mozambique will officially declare the country free of landmines today," HALO Trust, a British charity, said in a statement on its web site.
"Mine clearance has helped the country develop its infrastructure, access vital commodities such as gas and coal, increase tourism and attract international investment. Communities can now cultivate crops and graze livestock safely."
A former Portuguese colony on the Indian Ocean, Mozambique is still one of the world's least-developed nations, but it is starting to tap huge coal and natural gas deposits with foreign investors. (Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.