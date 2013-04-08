* Major gas discoveries boost steel demand expectations
* Jindal, other steelmakers already operate in Mozambique
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, April 8 Metals explorer Baobab Resources
is looking for a strategic partner to develop its pig
iron project in Mozambique, where, due to recent gas finds,
steel demand from the energy sector is expected to rise over the
next few years.
Baobab owns an 85 percent stake in a project in the Tete
region of Mozambique, which aims at a 2016 start to production
of 1 million tonnes a year of pig iron, a key steelmaking raw
material derived from the smelting of iron ore.
Small miners are finding it difficult to secure financing or
find partners given the current economic climate but Baobab
hopes its Tete project might become an acquisition target for
steelmakers such as India's Jindal Power & Steel,
which has already expressed its interest in investing in
steelmaking in the southern African country.
Recent discoveries which have boosted Mozambique's gas
reserves to around 150 trillion cubic feet, attracting energy
majors to the resources-rich country, are expected to increase
domestic demand for steel used to make tubes, pipes and other
key products for gas extraction, over the next decade.
"Billion of dollars will be invested in the gas sector in
Mozambique and they are going to need a huge amount of steel,"
Baobab managing director Ben James said in a telephone interview
on Monday.
"Our ideal strategic partner would be a steelmaker and in
Mozambique we don't have shortage of names with Jindal, Nippon
Steel, Tata Steel and Posco."
Steelmakers Tata Steel owns a stake in an iron ore
mine in Mozambique while Nippon Steel, South Korea's
Posco, and Jindal have invested in coal projects in
the country.
James said Baobab has been in touch with these firms for
some time already over technical issues but now that Baobab has
completed its pre-feasibility study, he expects to start more
serious partnership talks.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, in
2009 shut down Mozambique's main steel plant which it bought
only two years earlier, blaming the closure on the financial
crisis which depressed prices for the alloy.
The steelmaker has not, as yet, announced any plans to
reopen the site.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron
Henderson)