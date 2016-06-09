MAPUTO, June 9 Mozambique's presidency said on Thursday that a statement saying Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane had been sacked was false.

"The statement sent to the press was false," Estefanio Muholove, the spokesman for President Filipe Nyusi, told Reuters. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Andrew Roche)