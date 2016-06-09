MAPUTO, June 9 Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday fired Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane, who has been embroiled in more than two weeks of negotiations with Russia's VTB Bank over a late $178 million loan repayment.

A statement from Nyusi's office gave no reason for the dismissal and did not say who would be replacing Maleiane. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)