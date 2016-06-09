(Adds background, details)
MAPUTO, June 9 Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi
on Thursday fired Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane, who has
been embroiled in more than two weeks of negotiations with
Russia's VTB Bank over a late $178 million loan
repayment.
A statement from Nyusi's office gave no reason for the
dismissal and did not say who would be replacing Maleiane.
Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) borrowed $535 million from
VTB to build shipyards in the capital Maputo and the northern
town of Pemba in expectation of a rapid takeoff in the offshore
gas sector but missed a May 23 deadline for its first loan
repayment.
Restructuring the loan, updating business plans and bringing
strategic partners on board were all possible ways to avoid a
default on the debt, Maleiane said on Wednesday.
Delays to gas projects and at least $1.35 billion of secret
government borrowing have created a foreign debt burden that
threatens to plunge one of the world's poorest countries into
economic crisis.
Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are
investigating Credit Suisse and VTB Bank for arranging the heavy
undisclosed sovereign borrowing.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley and Ed
)