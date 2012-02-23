* Terminal capacity to total 25 mln tonnes
* Japan conducting feasibility study on Nacala port
* PM Aly hopes LNG exports to Japan to begin by 2018
TOKYO, Feb 23 Mozambique expects
construction of a coal terminal to start in the next few months
at the northern port of Nacala, with the aim of having it
operational in two to three years, Prime Minister Aires Aly said
in Tokyo on Thursday.
"We need to have it up and running in the next two to three
years," Aly told Reuters through a translator on the sidelines
of a news conference, adding that he expects Nacala to have a
total capacity of 25 million tonnes of coal, including the
planned terminal exclusively for coal.
Brazil's Vale has said it plans to spend $4.4
billion to build the terminal and a 912 km (570 mile) railway
line connecting its coal mine with the port.
The railway line and port will initially have a capacity of
18 million tonnes to meet Vale's rising demand for exports.
Separately, Japan is conducting a feasibility study,
financed by its overseas aid, on improving the capacity and
operation of the port, including terminals for coal.
Aly and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihiko Noda, agreed
earlier this week to start negotiations on a bilateral
investment agreement.
But a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Thursday it
is still unclear if and when Tokyo will help fund the Nacala
port development.
The weeklong visit by the leader of energy-rich Mozambique,
which ends on Friday, comes at a time when Japan is struggling
to meet its electricity needs, with most of its nuclear reactors
shut down due to safety fears sparked by the Fukushima radiation
crisis. Japan, along with other countries, is also under
pressure from the United States to cut oil imports from Iran.
Several Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel Corp
and Mitsui & Co, have already tapped the
resources of Mozambique.
Aly said test results so far have shown the country's
offshore natural gas fields are promising, and he hoped
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Japan from an LNG
facility in a project led by Anadarko Petroleum Corp
would start by 2018.