* Mayor of second city makes ruling party sit up
* Minerals mega-deals under scrutiny
* Simango attracting Mozambique youth vote
By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, Sept 20 When kidnappers seized a
17-year-old Muslim girl in Maputo last month, the Mozambican
capital's Muslims reacted with outrage, but their cries for firm
government action against a crime wave targeting the community
fell on deaf ears.
At least, they did until a prominent elder threatened a
"reorientation" of the Muslim vote and its sizeable financial
clout from the ruling Frelimo party to the Mozambican Democratic
Movement (MDM), a small but fast-growing opposition outfit.
The meeting with President Armando Guebuza that followed two
days later is the latest sign of the waves MDM is creating in
the southern African nation, home to some of the world's largest
untapped reserves of coal and natural gas. The girl was rescued
this week though no details of the operation have emerged.
Running on a slogan of "Mozambique for all", 48-year-old MDM
founder Daviz Simango is building on his base as mayor of the
million-population second city of Beira by tapping into popular
anger that a flood of mining and energy investment is failing to
make its way to millions mired in poverty.
A 2014 election looks too soon for the 3-year-old MDM to
shake the Liberation Front of Mozambique, or Frelimo, at the
ballot box, but analysts say its growing popularity may mark the
beginning of the end of a 37-year strangle-hold on power.
"Is MDM a threat to Frelimo? Not in terms of president or
the majority in parliament," said Joseph Hanlon, a senior
lecturer at Britain's Open University and an expert on
Mozambique. "But to the hegemony of Frelimo? Probably."
Simango is also emerging as the champion of young, educated
Mozambicans who face scant chances of getting a job unless they
have friends at the top of Frelimo, which has ruled since
independence in 1975.
In a country ranked by graft watchdog Transparency
International as the most bribery-blighted in southern Africa,
the foreign mining mega-deals typically shrouded in official
secrecy are an easy target.
"These contracts must not be signed to the detriment of the
national interest. These contracts are being drafted without
transparency, therefore these contracts do not serve
Mozambicans," Simango told Reuters in a recent interview.
"We are not here to rob the investors. We are here to say
that out of the money these investors will make, out of the
money that the Mozambican government will make, something has to
be left to the people."
Frelimo officials acknowledge MDM's popularity in Beira but
question whether it has support beyond that and point out that
its lack of a national party structure make it incapable of
running a country of 23 million.
"THE PEOPLE SUFFER"
The former Portuguese colony, which emerged from civil war
two decades ago, is estimated to have 23 billion tonnes of coal
and gas deposits of at least 130 trillion cubic feet - enough to
supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for a decade or more.
But Frelimo is criticised for not yielding the benefits,
leaving most Mozambicans to scrape by on an average $400 a year
despite annual economic growth of around 7 percent in the last
five years.
"You can study but if you don't know someone in power, you
will never find a job. If your father is not a veteran, if he
didn't take up arms for the party, it becomes very difficult,"
said 33-year-old graduate and MDM convert Nelson Euitolou.
"The people suffer while the government stuffs its pockets.
The people don't benefit. Only one social class does."
Typically, Simango appears in casual clothes and his simple
language goes down well with impoverished, rural audiences as he
pushes the need for transparency and accountability.
A former civil engineer, he was raised in a political
family, with his father, a church pastor, becoming the first
vice-president of Frelimo. Both his parents were murdered in the
late 1970s in what Simango says were political killings.
In 2003, he moved into politics by running for mayor of
Beira, where he won 54 percent of the vote on the ticket of
Renamo, the main opposition party and Frelimo's enemy in a long
post-independence civil war.
Despite his strong showing in Beira, Renamo refused to name
him as its candidate in 2009 elections, prompting him to go it
alone with the MDM, which won 8.6 percent of the vote and eight
seats in parliament, against 51 for Renamo and 191 for Frelimo.
Simango's record in Beira - he managed to get $240 million
out of German and Swiss donors and investors to secure the
city's picturesque beaches from erosion - has also earned him a
reputation as someone who gets things done.
"I was never aligned with a political party," said Adeline
Fransisco, 30. "But I saw him change Beira. Maybe he can bring
some of that change to Maputo."
(Editing by Ed Cropley)