* Marchers criticise government over risk of war
* Popular anger too over growing spate of kidnappings
* Frelimo government under fire for its performance
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 31 Tens of thousands of Mozambicans
marched in the capital Maputo and two other cities on Thursday
to protest against the threat of armed conflict in the country
and a spate of kidnappings by criminal gangs.
Carrying signs reading "We want peace", and "Stop the
kidnappings", the protesters criticised President Armando
Guebuza's government for not doing enough to protect citizens as
it confronts attacks by armed guerrillas of the Renamo
opposition movement in the centre and north.
Besides the demonstration in downtown Maputo, protesters
also marched in the port cities of Beira and Quelimane.
Renamo raids and ambushes since April have killed civilians,
police and soldiers and the army is hunting fugitive Renamo
leader Afonso Dhlakama in what some say is an escalation of
violence that could tip Mozambique back into civil war.
There are also concerns that the armed clashes - although
mostly occurring far to the north of Maputo - may worry
international investors who are developing big coal and offshore
gas deposits in the former Portuguese colony.
"We don't want to live in this climate of fear and
insecurity. We're here to say with a loud voice 'no to war',
because we want peace," one of the protesters in Maputo, artist
Sertorio Salde, 38, told Reuters.
ANGER OVER KIDNAPPINGS
A growing number of kidnappings for ransom which have
targeted wealthy and middle-class families in the last two years
have also angered Mozambicans. The protesters accused the
government and police of failing to act to prevent them.
A 13-year-old kidnapped boy was found dead near Beira this
week after his family contacted police to report the abduction.
This caused outrage and added to widspread public suspicions
that some police officers may be involved in the kidnappings.
"We've reached a state of total misgovernance. The
government is adrift, it's not managing to resolve the immediate
problems which the country is facing," said Marilia Tembe,
another participant in the Maputo demonstration.
The protests, where marchers also criticised corrupt police
and civil servants, were organised by civil society groups and
religious organisations.
Guebuza's Frelimo party has ruled Mozambique since
independence from Portugal in 1975. The former Marxist
liberation movement fought a war against Renamo rebels which
ended through a 1992 peace pact that introduced multi-party
democracy.
Frelimo has won every election since 1992, but faces
accusations from Renamo and other opponents that a small ruling
elite is monopolising political and economic power.
Despite rapid economic growth in recent years, more than
half of the population still live in poverty and many
Mozambicans feel they are not seeing the benefits of a growing
investment boom focusing on some of the world's largest untapped
coal and offsnore gas deposits.
Adding its voice to international alarm over the situation
in Mozambique, the United States on Thursday condemned
"reprehensible attacks" on civilians there and expressed concern
about escalating violence between the army and Renamo.
(Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Angus MacSwan)