BRIEF-Antares Pharma files $200 mln mixed shelf
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MAPUTO Dec 14 Mozambique's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis points to 9.75 percent on Monday, the monetary policy committee said in a statement.
The bank said it wants to contain inflation in 2016 as the southern African nation's currency has weakened in recent weeks.
(Writing by TJ Strydom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 26.25 percent on Tuesday, the second time it held the rate steady since raising it on April 11.