MAPUTO Dec 14 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 23.25 percent on Wednesday, its governor Rogerio Zandamela said on Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2016 growth forecast for the southern African country by nearly half to 3.4 percent, saying it would require fiscal policy adjustments to pave the way for financial assistance and a recovery program.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by James Macharia)