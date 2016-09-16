MAPUTO, Sept 16 The Mozambique central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold its next meeting in
October and not September as earlier planned, the bank said on
Friday, without giving reasons.
The MPC will hold its ninth meeting of the year on Oct. 21,
the central bank said in a statement.
The bank lifted its main lending rate by 300 basis points to
17.25 percent in July due to soaring inflation and weakness in
the currency caused by suspension of foreign aid by
international donors.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo;
Editing by Ed Cropley)