MAPUTO Oct 21 Mozambique's Renamo opposition
movement said on Monday that government forces attacked a jungle
base in the centre of the country where its leader, Afonso
Dhlakama, was staying, forcing him to flee to an undisclosed
location.
"He's no longer there. He's in an undisclosed location. He's
called me and says that he's in good health," Renamo spokesman
Fernando Mazanga told Reuters by phone.
There were clashes last week in the area around the base in
central Sofala province between Frelimo government forces and
Renamo, a guerrilla group that waged a 1975-1992 civil war
before making peace and becoming a political movement.
Spokesmen for Mozambique's defence and interior ministries
said they had no fresh information on government operations
against Renamo's Sathunjira base in the forested Gorongosa
region, a Renamo stronghold in the civil war.
No reports on casualties were immediately available. Mazanga
said government soldiers bombarded the base with heavy weapons
before occupying it.
The renewed fighting, some 600 km (375 miles) north of the
capital Maputo, followed Renamo raids in the province in April
and June.
It also comes just a month before municipal elections which
Renamo has vowed to boycott and disrupt because it accuses the
ruling Frelimo party of monopolising economic and political
power.
The violence has raised fears over stability in the
southeastern African nation, which has one of the
fastest-growing economies on the continent and which is
attracting multi-billion dollar foreign investments in big coal
and offshore gas discoveries.
President Armando Guebuza's government has accused Renamo of
trying to destabilise the country and drag it back to war. It
has sent extra troops into Sofala to protect rail and road
traffic against ambushes.
Renamo was formed as an anti-communist rebel group in the
1970s by the secret service of then white-ruled Rhodesia, and
has been the main opposition to Frelimo, a former Marxist
movement, since the end of the war.
Analysts say this year's violence is a reaction to Renamo
being pushed into obscurity by Frelimo, which is expected to
dominate November's municipal elections and a nationwide poll in
just over a year.
Major foreign mining investors include Brazil's Vale
and global giant Rio Tinto .