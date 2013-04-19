MAPUTO, April 19 Mozambique's Renamo opposition
movement rejected an offer of talks with the government on
Friday, keeping political tensions high after shootings this
month by suspected Renamo gunmen, the deadliest attacks in more
than a decade.
Renamo, originally an anti-communist guerrilla group that
waged a 1975-1992 civil war in the mineral-rich southern African
nation, said the proposed location of the talks in a luxury
hotel in the capital was "not dignified enough for the
importance of the meeting".
It also objected to the suggested start date for the talks
on April 22.
The negotiations proposed by the ruling Frelimo party,
Renamo's enemy in the post-independence war, followed the
killing of four policemen and three civilians in ambushes by
suspected Renamo gunmen this month.
Renamo has denied any involvement in the killings of the
civilians, which happened after gunmen ambushed a truck and two
buses on the main north-south highway through the nation.
The opposition group's anger stems from its desire to
counter Frelimo's almost total political dominance, including
its de facto control of the Election Commission, which next
month starts voter registration for elections due in the second
half of 2014.
Police briefly arrested two senior Renamo officials on
Thursday on their way to the party's base in the remote
Gorongosa mountains in central Mozambique, although a Renamo
spokesman said the reasons for their detention were unclear.
Analysts say Renamo is in no shape to launch a widespread
guerrilla campaign but many Mozambicans are worried that even
the slightest unrest could derail an unprecedented economic boom
based on huge foreign investment in coal mining and natural gas
exploration.
The off-shore Rovuma field is believed to hold enough gas to
supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for 15 years, and
mining giants Vale and Rio Tinto have
invested nearly $10 billion in mines in Tete province, home to
some of the world's largest untapped coal deposits.