* Vale and Rio shipments would be affected
* Political tensions high between civil war rivals
By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, June 19 The Renamo opposition party, a
former guerrilla organisation, threatened on Wednesday to
paralyse the only railway line out of Mozambique's vast
coalfields in an effort to hurt the government.
Renamo information chief Jeronimo Malagueta told a news
conference in Maputo that disruption of the Sena line connecting
the northwest region of Tete to the Indian Ocean port of Beira
would last "as long as it takes". Renamo would "paralyse the
movement of trains", he added.
"From Thursday June 20 we will take action to make the
logistics of the country fragile," he said, without providing
details. The line is used predominantly by Brazil's Vale
and London-listed Rio Tinto.
Malaqueta did not clarify the group's objectives but the
threat marks an escalation in its tensions with Frelimo, the
former Marxist party that has run Mozambique since the end of a
1975-1992 civil war.
Renamo, founded around independence with the help of
white-ruled Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa, accuses Frelimo
of exercising a stranglehold over politics and the economy and
stacking the election commission to ensure victory in a
presidential vote next year.
The Sena line runs through "Renamo country" and skirts the
group's semi-militarised stronghold in the Gorongosa Mountains,
where it is believed to have around 1,000 men under arms. The
line was frequently blown up during the civil war.
Renamo spokesman Fernando Mavanga said the group's plans
were "military secrets" and justified action against the coal
corridor railway because it serves as an economic lifeline for
Frelimo.
Government officials did not respond to requests for
comment.
VIOLENCE
Incidents in the last two months have rekindled memories of
the civil war, in which a million people died and 5 million were
displaced.
Seven soldiers were killed on Monday when gunmen raided a
weapons depot near the Sena line terminus and in April Renamo
fighters killed four policemen in an attack on a police station
in the same region.
A few days later three civilians were killed when gunmen
ambushed vehicles on the former Portuguese colony's main
north-south highway, a common Renamo tactic during the civil
war.
Renamo denied involvement in the weapons depot assault and a
security source said it could have been the work of a splinter
group. The same source said government troops had been drafted
in on Tuesday to bolster security for the railway.
Analysts say Renamo would be no match for the Mozambique
army but an outbreak of fighting could derail an economic boom
based on foreign investment in the coal mines around Tete, home
to some of the world's largest untapped reserves.
Vale, which is investing $4 billion in its Moatize coal
mines near Tete, as well upgrading the Sena line and other
infrastructure, declined to comment.
State railways spokesman Alves Cumbe said he was unaware of
any specific threat.
"We will only stop operations if we receive orders from the
government. If we are told of a security risk, we will stop.
Otherwise, we will continue. We have heard nothing," he said.
As well as coal, Mozambique is attracting billions of
dollars into developing its offshore natural gas fields, which
are thought to hold enough energy to supply western Europe for
at least 15 years.