MAPUTO, June 28 Mozambique opposition party
Renamo, suspected of killing two civilians last week in a
nascent guerrilla campaign, said on Friday it regretted
disruption of the economy and called for more dialogue with the
government.
Two decades after the end of a long civil war, Renamo is
stepping up pressure on the Frelimo ruling party, sparking
concern a return to violence could derail Mozambique's
commodity-fuelled economic boom.
Global miner Rio Tinto this week suspended
coal shipments from northwest Mozambique after the former
guerrilla group threatened to disrupt the Sena railway used to
move coal to the Indian Ocean.
"We want to see more investors coming into Mozambique, but
the current moment of political tension does not permit this,"
spokesman Fernando Mazanga told Reuters, adding the party
"lamented" the disruption to growth in the former Portuguese
colony.
"That is why we want to accelerate the talks with the
government."
Last week gunmen killed two people in ambushes on vehicles.
Eleven soldiers and policemen and five civilians have been
killed since April in attacks blamed on Renamo, which was
founded in the 1970s with the help of apartheid South Africa to
counter the Marxist Frelimo.
Although Renamo is not large enough to manage a widespread
guerrilla campaign, it is estimated to have 1,000 men under arms
and analysts say it could cause enough trouble to upset the
foreign mining investment boom.
Renamo also called for increased dialogue and condemned the
movement of troops and weapons towards the centre of the
country, which it said targeted its leader, Afonso Dhlakama, who
has operated from his base in the remote Gorongosa Mountains
since November.
Renamo has previously backed out of talks. In April it
rejected the government's offer for talks, saying the proposed
location - a luxury hotel in the capital - was "not dignified
enough for the importance of the meeting".
The Ministry of Defence could not confirm an increase in
troops or weapons in the central part of the country.
"The military is always in motion. There is no space that
can be free from the authority of the government," Benjamin
Marco, a spokesman for the ministry, told Reuters.