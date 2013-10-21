* Move follows government capture of Renamo jungle base
* Renamo leader Dhlakama in undisclosed location - spokesman
* Fighting ahead of election raises fear of more conflict
* Mozambique coal, gas discoveries have drawn investors
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 21 Mozambique's Renamo opposition
movement said on Monday it was abandoning its 1992 peace accord
with the ruling Frelimo party that ended the country's civil
war, raising fears of a renewal of conflict in the budding
African energy producer.
Renamo, which entered representative politics through the
peace pact that terminated the brutal 1975-1992 war, said it
took the decision because of the capture on Monday by government
forces of a jungle base where its leader Afonso Dhlakama was
staying. Dhlakama escaped into the surrounding mountains.
"Peace is over in the country ... The responsibility lies
with the Frelimo government because they didn't want to listen
to Renamo's grievances," Renamo spokesman Fernando Mazanga told
Reuters.
Mazanga said the Renamo party, which has 51 parliamentarians
in the current Frelimo-dominated national assembly, would be
meeting to decide its strategy. He did not immediately spell out
whether the opposition movement would be taking up arms again on
a national level.
There was no immediate reaction from the government of
President Armando Guebuza.
It earlier confirmed that government troops had taken over
the Renamo base in the Gorongosa region of Sofala province, some
600 km (375 miles) north of the capital Maputo. This followed
clashes in the area between the army and Renamo.
Renamo's unilateral annulment of the peace accord was
certain to alarm foreign donor governments and investors, who
have been backing economic development in one of Africa's
fastest-growing economies. Big coal and offshore gas discoveries
have drawn multi-billion dollar investments to Mozambique.
The fighting in the thickly forested Gorongosa region
between the old civil war foes occurred just a month before
municipal elections that Renamo had promised to boycott and
disrupt because it accuses the ruling Frelimo party of
monopolising political power.
Guebuza's government in turn accuses Renamo of trying to
destabilise Mozambique and drag it back to war. It has sent
extra troops into Sofala to protect rail and road traffic
against ambushes.
LEADER IN HIDING
Mozambique's military moved against Dhlakama's base after
suspected Renamo guerrillas killed seven Mozambican soldiers in
an ambush last week.
Renamo raids in April and June in Sofala had already raised
fears for stability in Mozambique. They killed at least 11
soldiers and police and six civilians and forced a temporary
suspension of coal exports sent by rail to the coast. Road
traffic and the tourist trade were also affected.
Renamo spokesman Mazanga said government soldiers bombarded
Renamo's Sathunjira base with heavy weapons before occupying it
on Monday.
He said Dhlakama, who had returned to the former Renamo
civil war stronghold a year ago with a force of armed bodyguards
because he feared for his safety, managed to escape to an
undisclosed location in the surrounding Gorongosa mountains.
"He's called me and says that he's in good health," he said.
Renamo was formed as an anti-communist rebel group in the
1970s by the secret service of a then white-ruled neighbour,
Rhodesia, now called Zimbabwe, and has been the main opposition
to Frelimo, a former Marxist movement, since the end of the war.
Renamo was later adopted by the apartheid-era South African
military but abandoned the war in the 1992 pact to become the
leading opposition party in Mozambique, which gained
independence from Portugal in 1975.
Renamo has lost every election to Frelimo since the peace
deal, and has challenged these vote outcomes as fraudulent. It
accuses Guebuza and his ruling party of hogging political and
economic power through a one-sided electoral system and by
harassing its opponents.
Frelimo was expected to dominate November's municipal
elections and a nationwide vote in just over a year. There are
concerns the renewed fighting could derail the resources
investment bonanza in a country where most of the population
still remains desperately poor.