WASHINGTON Oct 22 The United States on Tuesday
urged Mozambique's government and Renamo opposition movement to
"move back from the brink' and take steps to quell an escalation
in tensions that have raised fear of a possible return to civil
war in the country.
Mozambique's Renamo former rebel group on Monday declared it
was terminating a 1992 peace pact that ended a brutal 1975-1992
civil war after government forces overran the jungle base of
opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama.
"We are deeply concerned by the escalation in violence
between government security forces and members of the opposition
party Renamo," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a
daily briefing. "We are encouraging the two parties to take
visible and decisive steps to deescalate the current tense
environment."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)