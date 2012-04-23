* Pipeline to cost $40 million

* Gas to go to industry initially, citizens from 2014

By Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote

MAPUTO, April 23 Mozambique will buy 6 million gigajoules of gas from South African petrochemicals group Sasol to bring cleaner energy to the country, the head of state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) said on Monday.

Nelson Ocuane said ENH will need to build a 30-kilometre (19-mile) pipeline from Matola, where Sasol's current pipeline passes on the way to South Africa, to the capital Maputo and further north to the Maracuene district.

The cost of the pipeline, expected to be completed by September next year, is estimated at $40 million.

"After three years of talks we have finally managed to agree a good price for the gas to make this project sustainable," he said at a signing ceremony in Maputo.

Ocuane said the government would also subsidise the gas to supply its resident at prices 40 percent cheaper than currently available.

It will initially be supplied to industry and services such as hospitals and to residents from 2014.

Until now almost all of the gas produced from the Sasol-operated Pande/Temane onshore field in southern Mozambique has fed Sasol's synthetic fuels and chemicals operations in South Africa.

Mozambique is seeking a greater share of investments in the country for its people.

In the future, a total of 27 million gigajoules of Sasol's expanded capacity at Pande/Temane of 183 million GJ will be sold to companies in Mozambique for power generation or other industrial processes. An additional 9 million GJ will go to Mozambique as a royalty payment.

