MAPUTO, June 26 Rio Tinto has
suspended coal exports from Mozambique's northwest Tete province
due to security concerns after threats by the opposition Renamo
party to disrupt the Sena railway line, a provincial official
said on Wednesday.
"As for Rio Tinto's goods trains, the company decided to
suspend them," Tete provincial governor Rachid Gogo told Radio
Mozambique.
A Rio spokesman in Johannesburg was not immediately
available for comment. Officials at Brazilian mining giant Vale
, the other commercial user of the Sena line, were
also unavailable.
Renamo, a former guerrilla movement that waged a 1975-1992
civil war, has threatened to renew hostilities against the
ruling Frelimo party this year in an attempt to wring political
concessions out of the government.
Last week it issued a public threat to disrupt traffic on
arterial roads and the Sena line, the only railway leading from
the massive coal fields around Tete to the Indian Ocean port of
Beira.
Since the announcement gunmen have ambushed several trucks
and buses on roads in the central belt of the southern African
nation, killing at least two people and forcing vehicles to
travel in convoys with military escorts.
So far there have been no reported attacks on the Sena line,
a frequent target during the post-independence fighting between
Frelimo and Renamo, which was founded with the help of
white-ruled Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa.
However, Mozambique media said passenger rail services on
the line have been reduced. Foreign embassies have also advised
tourists against all but essential travel in the central Sofala
province, a Renamo stronghold during the war.