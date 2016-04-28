MAPUTO, April 28 Mozambican security forces were
deployed on the streets of the capital Maputo on Thursday after
rumours of planned anti-government demonstrations circulated on
social media, witnesses said.
Several posts on social media in recent days said new groups
were planning to demonstrate on Saturday to vent popular anger
at secret government borrowing which could cripple the economy
in one of the world's poorest countries.
Armoured vehicles packed with police were deployed on major
street corners in Maputo although there was no sign of civil
unrest, two witnesses told Reuters.
Police on Wednesday warned the public not to do anything to
unsettle the "harmonious coexistence" in Maputo.
"We will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the order
security and public tranquillity," a police statement said,
referring to rumours of demonstrations.
The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that
Mozambique had admitted to having over one billion dollars of
undisclosed debt.
The World Bank suspended aid to Mozambique pending an
analysis of the country's debt sustainability, a spokesman said
on Wednesday.
