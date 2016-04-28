(Adds PM comments on foreign debt levels)
MAPUTO, April 28 Mozambican security forces
deployed on the streets of the capital Maputo on Thursday after
rumours of planned anti-government demonstrations circulated on
social media, witnesses said.
Several anonymous messages spread via SMS and Whatsapp said
groups were planning to march on Friday against government
corruption, in particular secret borrowing that could cripple
the economy in one of the world's poorest countries.
Armoured vehicles packed with police armed with automatic
weapons were stationed on major street corners although there
was no sign of unrest, two witnesses told Reuters.
Police on Wednesday told the public not to do anything to
unsettle "harmonious coexistence" in the war-scarred former
Portuguese colony.
"We will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the order,
security and public tranquillity," a police statement said.
At the root of the public anger is as much as $1.35 billion
in loans taken out in secret by state companies, one of which is
owned by the interior and defence ministries and state security
agency.
On Thursday, Britain followed the IMF and World Bank in
suspending aid payments in light of a "serious breach of trust"
created by the recently disclosed borrowing, which analysts say
could ultimately trigger a debt default.
Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario told a news
conference that total foreign debt now stood at $9.89 billion,
an increase of $250 million from previous estimates that takes
total external borrowing to around 80 percent of GDP.
According to the AIM state news agency, Rosario also said
that information on the loans "should have been shared in good
time with the Mozambican people and with the international
cooperation partners, including the IMF and the World Bank".
He blamed the previous administration of President Armando
Guebuza for failing to come clean on the extent of foreign
borrowing, as well as political tensions after Guebuza stepped
down last year.
Mozambique's currency, the metical, plunged more than
4 percent amid concerns the aid withdrawal could contribute to
an already yawning current account deficit and even hinder
Maputo's ambitions to develop vast off-shore gas-fields.
The metical had fallen to 55 to the dollar by 1031 GMT,
close to a lifetime low of 58.34 hit in late November, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
