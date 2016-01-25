(Repeats story unchanged)
* Refugees report government forces, opposition clashes
* Around 3,500 Mozambicans refugees in Malawi camp
* Security experts concerned violence could worsen
* Unrest could deter investment in potential gas hub
By Joe Brock
KAPISE, Malawi, Jan 22 When Mozambican troops
hunting opposition fighters attacked his village this week,
10-year-old Wit Messenger turned and ran, leaving behind parents
he may never see again.
Messenger is among thousands of Mozambicans who have fled
across the border to refugee camps in Malawi in the last month,
saying Frelimo government forces are burning homes and killing
civilians in a campaign against Renamo guerrillas in an
escalation of a simmering conflict between old civil war foes.
Spokesmen for both Frelimo and Renamo each told Reuters that
the other side was responsible for attacks on their members in
various parts of the country but would not give details about
the violence that prompted the refugee exodus.
The first Mozambicans arrived in the Malawian village of
Kapise in June last year but the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR)
says the flow of migrants has rapidly increased this month and
predicts the number could rise from 3,500 now to 5,000 in coming
days, more than it can currently handle.
More than half the refugees are children who walked for days
from villages in Mozambique's western Tete province with just
the clothes they were wearing.
"I could see the houses burning up ahead, then I heard the
gunshots and I ran," said Wit, waiting with hundreds of other
children to be given food in a sprawling hilltop camp of
makeshift tarpaulin tents.
"I don't know if my parents are alive or dead. I'm scared I
will never see them again," said Wit -- tearful, barefoot and
wearing only a torn vest and ragged shorts.
Security sources say Renamo fighters have been attacking
police outposts in recent weeks near the Malawi border, where
they have public support, while Frelimo forces retaliate by
torching villages where they believe rebels are hiding.
MEMORIES OF WAR
Renamo started out as a guerrilla force backed by
neighbouring powers -- the white-minority government in what was
then Rhodesia and later by apartheid South Africa -- to counter
the communist Frelimo movement.
The latest violence has stirred memories of a civil war
fought between Renamo and Frelimo from 1976 to 1992 in which a
million people died and a further million fled to Malawi.
Some of the Mozambicans in Kapise told Reuters that they had
hidden Renamo fighters because they felt they had no choice.
"Government were asking where we were hiding Renamo," said
Agness Chifundo, who walked for two days with her seven children
to reach Kapise. "When they couldn't find them they were burning
houses and shooting. I saw five dead bodies and a woman was
raped in front of me."
Tete province has large coal reserves but projects by
companies such as Brazil's Vale and mining giant Rio
Tinto have failed in recent years due to low prices,
poor infrastructure and outbreaks of unrest.
Although the latest violence is far from the vast offshore
gas reserves being developed off northern Mozambique by Eni
and Anadarko, the violence is likely to worry
investors already spooked by a global slowdown.
Though the full details of the clashes in Tete remain
unclear and are likely to be disputed, there have been clear
signs of growing unrest between Frelimo and Renamo.
Renamo's leader, Afonso Dhlakama, 63, has said he will in
March seize control of six northern provinces, declaring
autonomy in areas where his party won majorities in 2014's
national election. He has not explained how this would be done
but experts believe it would be unconstitutional.
Frelimo won 57 percent of the 2014 vote against 37 percent
for Renamo. Renamo disputes the result and says Frelimo is to
blame for the violence. Both sides say they are democrats but
also resort to violence which they are unwilling to acknowledge.
ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
Dhlakama has been in hiding since October last year
following an assassination attempt he says was ordered by
Frelimo, although the ruling party denies this.
Renamo's secretary general Manuel Bissopo was shot and
wounded on Wednesday, hours after he accused security forces of
killing members of his party. Frelimo says it was not behind the
attack, in which Bissopo's bodyguard was killed.
The police presence in the capital Maputo has increased in
recent days with officers occasionally stationed outside
Renamo's office there.
President Filipe Nyusi, 56, says he wants to engage in
peaceful negotiations with Renamo but Dhlakama has said this is
disingenuous considering attacks on his members.
Few think Renamo has the capacity or desire to begin another
all-out conflict but there is a high risk of more violence,
security experts say.
"We've got a security problem brewing," one Maputo-based
Western diplomat told Reuters. "We're seeing hits on senior
officials and from what we're hearing the situation in Tete is
bad. These refugees didn't up and leave for no reason."
The refugee influx is putting strain on Malawi's stretched
resources at a time when one of the worst droughts in its
history means 2.8 million people are expected to go hungry.
Malawi has allocated Mozambicans some land in Kapise but it
will not be enough. The UNHCR say the camps are already facing
sanitation problems and there are fears of a possible cholera
outbreak.
"We don't want to live like this but we cannot go back,"
Mozambican maize farmer Robert Keness told Reuters, pointing to
pit latrines near tents packed with small children.
"We fear war at home."
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo and Mabvuto
Banda in Lilongwe; editing by Giles Elgood)