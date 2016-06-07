JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Gunmen from rebel group
Renamo attacked a train in central Mozambique on its way to a
coal mine, injuring the driver's assistant, the southern African
nation's state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The train of 42 wagons was empty as it travelled to the
mine operated by Brazil's Vale SA at Moatize in the
northern Tete province, when gunmen fired on the lead
locomotive, shattering its windscreen.
Renamo, which is also the official opposition in Mozambique,
never completely disarmed after a civil war with the governing
Frelimo party and launched a low-level guerrilla campaign in
late 2012.
Vale, which owns the train according to the news agency, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than 2,000 Mozambicans fled to neighbouring Malawi in
January as fighting flared up between government forces and
rebels in the Tete province.
This is the first time since Renamo stepped up hostilities
this year that a train has come under attack, the state news
agency reported, adding that previous ambushes have been against
traffic on the main roads.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)