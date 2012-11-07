MOATIZE, Mozambique Nov 7 Brazil's Vale has almost halved its output and export target at its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique for this year to 2.6 million tonnes due to limited capacity on the railway connecting the mine with the Beira port, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The company said in August it plans to produce 4.6 million tonnes of coal at the mine.

"We cannot produce at our full capacity while we still have transport limitations," Altiberto Brandao, operational director at Vale Mozambique, told Reuters.

(Reporting by William Mapote; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda)