MAPUTO, April 17 Hundreds of protesters blocked
the entrance to Vale's biggest coal mine in Mozambique on
Wednesday, saying the Brazilian mining giant had not paid them
adequate compensation for relocating them five years ago.
Vale said the protest did not affect production
but the rally underscored a lingering problem for the mining
firm from poor Mozambicans angry at what they feel are
heavy-handed tactics to move them in order to exploit coal
deposits.
"All access to the company was blocked. The workers had to
sneak out of smaller exits," a Vale worker who asked not to be
named told Reuters by phone.
The protest, which began on Tuesday, broke out after more
than a year of negotiations between the company and the
protesters, who were resettled in 2008 to make room for the
Moatize coal mine in the northwest of the southern African
country.
In January 2012, about 700 families resettled about 60 kms
(40 miles) from the Moatize site protested against what they
said was a lack of water, electricity and fertile agricultural
land at their resettlement area.
Vale has said it managed relocations in a fair and equitable
manner.
Vale and global mining giant Rio Tinto have invested
heavily in the Moatize region, attracted by the 23 billion
tonnes of coal estimated to sit there.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)