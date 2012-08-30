MAPUTO Aug 30 Brazil's Vale plans to
produce 4.6 million tonnes of coal at its Moatize mine in
Mozambique this year as it ramps up production to supply growing
demand from Asia, a senior company official said on Thursday.
Vale began producing coal at Moatize last year, with first
exports leaving Mozambique in September, and is investing
heavily to increase the mine's capacity to 11 million tonnes by
2014 and to 22 million tonnes by 2017.
"Our production is still constrained by the limited capacity
at the Beira port and the Sena railway line," Ricardo Saad, a
director at Vale Mozambique, told reporters.
"We have a lot of production stockpiled at the mine and we
hope that when the refurbishment of the Sena line is completed,
we can begin to accelerate our production capacity."
The miner is also investing $4.5 billion to rehabilitate
another railway line and the northern port of Nacala to carry
coal from the mine, partially passing via Malawi.
The line will transport 30 million tonnes of coal when
completed from mines operated by Vale and other producers.
