JOHANNESBURG Jan 10 Families resettled by
Brazilian mining giant Vale in the Tete region of
Mozambique protested on Tuesday that the company had failed to
keep promises it made to them in 2009.
About 700 families, resettled approximately 60 kilometres
away from the Moatize coal mining site, demonstrated against the
lack of access to water, electricity and agricultural land at
their resettlement Cateme area.
"Many promises made by Vale before they resettled us here
have not been accomplished since 2009," said community leader
Eduardo Zinocassaka.
Vale refused to comment, saying it had an agreement with the
local government, which would release an official comment on
Wednesday morning.
The families were resettled between November 2009 and
December 2010.
"Last December we sent a document-complaint to the
government of Moatize District requesting their official
intervention to solve the problems faced by the communities, and
as we saw the government's incapacity, we decided to
demonstrate," Zinocassaka told Reuters by phone.
(Reporting by William Mapote, editing by Xola Potelwa and Jane
Baird)