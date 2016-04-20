MOSCOW, April 20 A source closed to Russia's
second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday that the
bank was assured by Mozambique's finance ministry that all its
financing were disclosed to the International Monetary Fund.
"And more importantly, that the total public debt number
disclosed in the prospectus of the recently issued sovereign
Eurobond was inclusive of all outstanding direct and publicly
guaranteed government debt," the source said on condition of
anonymity.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by
Jason Bush)