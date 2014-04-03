BRIEF-Bulletproof Group says Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as CFO
* Paula Kensington FCCA has been appointed to commence as the company’s chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Mozilla chief executive Brendan Eich has stepped down amid a controversy over his views on gay marriage, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
The software company, best known for its Firefox Internet browser, came under fire for appointing Eich as CEO last month. Eich has donated money to oppose the legalization of gay marriage, a hot-button issue in recent years. (Reporting by Sarah McBride)
TORONTO, April 20 In a move seen as a victory for net neutrality advocates, Canada's telecom regulator said all data delivered online should be treated equally by internet service providers as it blocked one company's effort to leverage content to win customers.