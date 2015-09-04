(Adds details, background)
Sept 4 Mozilla, creator of the Firefox web
browser, said hackers had stolen security-sensitive information
from Bugzilla, its bug tracker, and used it to "attack" Firefox
users.
The account that the hackers broke into was shut down
shortly after the company discovered it had been compromised,
the company said in a blog post. (mzl.la/1N7L9fC)
Mozilla said on Friday the hackers may have used information
from Bugzilla to exploit a vulnerability that allowed them to
search for sensitive files and upload them to a server.
A version of Firefox, the world's second-largest browser by
users, released on Aug. 27 fixed all the vulnerabilities the
hacker learned about and could have used to harm its web browser
users, the company said.
Bugzilla is an open-source tool used for tracking "bugs" or
flaws in software that result in incorrect or unexpected
results.
While Bugzilla is mostly public, access to security
sensitive information is restricted to certain trusted users.
Mozilla said it had conducted an investigation on the breach
and notified relevant law enforcement authorities.
Rising cybersecurity threats and a jump in the number of
reported incidents have led companies and governments to beef up
their security platforms and software.
Several high profile cyber attacks including those at Anthem
Inc, one of the largest U.S. health insurers and
retailer Target Corp have brought the issue of data
security to the fore in recent years.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)