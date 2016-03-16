* Downgrades come ahead of details on debt exchange
* Bond was raised for tuna fleet, used for maritime security
* Currency has lost 16 percent in 2016 against U.S. dollar
(Adds details, analyst comment)
MAPUTO, March 16 Mozambique's metical currency
slid 6 percent on Wednesday after Moody's and S&P issued
ratings downgrades amid mounting concerns about a proposed debt
restructuring for a troubled $850 million bond issued by
state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum.
S&P lowered Mozambique's sovereign credit rating from B- to
CC, which is "extremely speculative" and just one notch above
potential default status.
Moody's downgraded Mozambique's issuer rating to B3 from B2,
maintaining the rating on review for downgrade.
Mozambique is set to publish more details on Thursday of its
exchange offer for the bond, issued in 2013,
including coupon and pricing.
"The exchange rate is tanking because most market players
thought the ratings agencies would wait until after the
additional details were released," said Hanns Spangenberg,
senior economist at NKC African Economics.
"It seems the details that they have suggest that if the
debt exchange does go through then it is a default," he said.
The original bond was presented as funding for "tuna fishing
and related infrastructure" although it quickly became apparent
that much of the cash was for maritime surveillance and
security.
Mozambique last week asked holders of bonds in Ematum to
swap the debt for new U.S. dollar-denominated 2023 bonds to
smooth its debt maturity profile.
It is offering to exchange 2020 maturing bonds, with $697
million outstanding that paid a 6.305 percent coupon, into a new
fixed rate sovereign note due 2023.
Wednesday's losses brings the metical's decline to over 16
percent so far this year, part of a wave of currency weakness
across Africa in the wake of collapsing commodity prices.
Spangenberg said the downgrades should not impact efforts to
tap Mozambique's vast natural gas reserves because the private
sector will raise the debt needed for such projects.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley and James
Macharia)