VILNIUS, Sept 13 Germany and Finland said on
Friday the European Commission should not have the final say on
when and how a euro zone bank could be closed, a position that
could further delay the bloc's banking union project.
A single resolution authority for all euro zone banks, with
a dedicated fund to finance its decisions, is intended to
complement the single bank supervisor - the European Central
Bank - as part of a banking union that would break the vicious
circle between weak banks and indebted governments.
The ECB is to take up its new responsibilities in autumn of
2014 and EU policymakers hope to have the resolution body ready
at the same time or soon afterwards.
The European Commission proposed in July that it have the
final say on resolving banks at a pan-European level, even
though it could act on the recommendation of a Single Resolution
Board that would be made up of representatives of national
authorities and the European Central Bank.
Berlin has consistently said those powers should be
exercised at a national level.
"Resolution should generally be done by national authorities
and not by the EU Commission," German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told the Boersen Zeitung newspaper. "It is not an
appropriate central resolution authority.
"Instead, where necessary in disputed cases, a central
resolution board should be able to take binding decisions when
there are conflicts between national resolution authorities," he
said.
TREATY CHANGE?
Germany, reluctant to transfer new powers to the EU
executive, has long argued that the creation of the single
resolution authority will require a change to the EU treaty to
give the new body proper legal grounds.
European Union lawyers said in an opinion prepared for the
finance ministers meeting in Vilnius that no treaty change would
be necessary if the project ensured the budgetary sovereignty of
governments.
Under the Commission proposal, which is to be discussed for
the first time by EU finance ministers on Friday and Saturday,
the central role of the EU executive would ensure bank
resolution decisions are in line with EU regulations on the EU's
single market and state aid.
The Commission believes that it would also safeguard the
independence and accountability of the mechanism.
Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen thought
differently.
"The Commission's role is one of the issues that we want to
discuss. For us it is important that the authority that in
future will decide what will be done for troubled banks is as
independent as possible and that also its mandate was narrow,"
Urpilainen said on entering the talks.
"We see that the authority operating under pressure should
be as independent as possible. We have not been very excited
that the Commission would act as this authority," she said.
EU ministers plan to reach a deal on how to set up the
single resolution authority by December, when they would start
negotiations on the issue with the European Parliament.
"Let's stick to the timeline and finalise it," the chairman
of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told
reporters. "We should try to focus on the legal basis, on the
governance of the resolution authority, governance of the fund
and hopefully make some progress."
(Writing By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)