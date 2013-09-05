* China says will contribute lion's share
* Fund to be announced at G20 summit
* Officials warn much still work to do before operational
* India urged to tackle external deficits
By Lidia Kelly and Alessandra Prentice
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 The BRICS group
of emerging economies will contribute $100 billion to a fighting
fund to steady currency markets destabilised by an expected
pullback of U.S. monetary stimulus, China and Russia said on
Thursday.
China, holder of the world's largest foreign exchange
reserves, will contribute the lion's share of the currency pool.
But it will be much smaller than the $240 billion originally
envisaged and officials said it would not be functional for some
time yet.
Cheap dollars that fueled a boom in Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa over the past decade have turned tail
since Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve, warned in
May of a 'taper' in the U.S. bond-buying scheme.
"The scale of the reserve arrangement will be $100 billion
and China will take the lion's share of this," China's Vice
Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a briefing at the Group of 20
summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Both Zhu and Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak
said details still needed to be worked out, suggesting that -
beyond the announcement - much more work would need to be done
on the reserve facility.
A joint BRICS development bank, with capital of up to $50
billion, is also still months away from realisation amid
disagreements over burden sharing and where it should be based.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to announce
the currency pool's size at a meeting of BRICS leaders, before
the full G20 gathers later on Thursday to discuss the state of
the world economy.
"We have asked not to create unnecessary expectations,"
Storchak told Reuters regarding the currency pool. "Politically,
the countries are ready, but technically they are not.
"The total is known ($100 billion), but I don't even know
how to come to that," Storchak said.
Last year's original initiative foresaw creating a pool of
central bank funds available to BRICS facing balance of payments
difficulties. There was also a push to create an IMF-style
credit line to insure against external shocks.
The Fed is widely expected this month to take its first
steps to reduce the extraordinary monetary stimulus, with
potentially huge implications for a global financial system
where the U.S. dollar accounts for 62 percent of reserve assets.
SOLIDARITY ONLY GOES SO FAR
The emerging nation facing the biggest financial shock,
India, received scant sympathy from China and Russia as both
called for policy action to tackle external deficits.
"We see the temporary difficulties of some BRICS countries,
mainly as difficulties in terms of international balance of
payments," said Zhu.
"The policy options in response to such ... difficulties
include increasing interest rates or devaluing currencies."
It increasingly appears that India's announcement last
Friday that it was liaising with other emerging countries on a
plan to coordinate intervention in offshore currency markets had
few if any other backers.
Asked about the Indian statement, South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan told Reuters on Tuesday: "We don't know
what the proposal is ... This is India's initiative to resolve
India's issues."
Nonetheless, Indian officials said they were counting on the
strong support of the G20 to provide reassurance over the
winding down of the Fed's quantitative easing programme as the
U.S. economy picks up.
Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at India's
ministry of finance said: "I think there should be a very strong
statement on the G20 having a consensus on the concern about the
spillover effects.
"I think if a strong statement is made on these two points,
it will have a major calming impact on the markets in the
emerging economies," he told reporters ahead of the summit.
Storchak said the communique's wording on spillover effects
would be the same as agreed by G20 finance ministers in July,
when they said future changes to monetary policy should be
"carefully calibrated and clearly communicated".