By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Tuesday that record companies and music publishers that once
formed part of EMI Group Ltd could pursue additional copyright
infringement claims in a long-running lawsuit over defunct
online music storage firm MP3tunes.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York also
rejected an appeal by MP3tunes founder Michael Robertson, who
was ordered to pay $12.2 million after a federal jury in 2014
found him liable for copyright infringement.
The rulings marked the latest turn in protracted court
battles between the music industry and online content providers.
They followed prior copyright litigation that led to the
shutdown of another company Robertson founded, MP3.com.
Founded in 2005, initially as a website selling independent
musicians' songs, San Diego-based MP3tunes came to be known for
its so-called cloud music service that allowed users to store
music in online lockers.
In a lawsuit filed in 2007, EMI Group Ltd contended the
MP3tunes website and a related one called Sideload.com enabled
the infringement of copyrights in sound recordings, musical
compositions and cover art.
EMI was split up after the lawsuit's filing, with Vivendi
SA's Universal Music Group buying its recording music
business and a consortium led by Sony Corp acquiring
its publishing arm.
At trial, a federal jury in Manhattan in 2014 awarded the
EMI companies nearly $48.1 million, a sum U.S. District Judge
William Pauley in Manhattan later reduced, resulting in a $12.2
million judgment against Robertson.
On appeal, the music companies contended Pauley's pre-trial
rulings restricted them from pursuing other claims.
They argued Pauley wrongly concluded MP3tunes was eligible
for safe harbor protection under the Digital Millennium
Copyright Act by meeting a requirement that service providers
adopt and implement a policy for terminating repeat infringers.
In Tuesday's ruling, a three-judge appellate panel rejected
Pauley's narrow definition of "repeat infringer" as only
covering users who upload infringing content, rather than ones
who downloaded songs for personal entertainment.
"In the context of this case, all it takes to be a 'repeat
infringer' is to repeatedly upload or download copyrighted
material for personal use," U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier
wrote.
The court also reversed a ruling dismissing claims that
MP3tunes permitted copyright infringement for pre2007 MP3s and
Beatles songs.
The 2nd Circuit rejected Robertson's own appeal, saying "the
evidence showed that Robertson acted in a manner intended to
promote infringement."
Ira Sacks, a lawyer for Robertson, declined comment. The
music companies' lawyer did not respond to a request for
comment.
The case is EMI Christian Music Group, Inc et al. v.
MP3tunes, LLC et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
144369.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)