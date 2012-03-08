(Adds details and background)
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African
packaging company Mpact on Thursday reported a
four-fold increase in underlying earnings after the company was
spun out of Mondi Group.
Underlying earnings per share for the year to end-December
were up to 102.9 cents from 24.3 cents in 2010.
The increase in earnings is due primarily to lower financing
costs and strong cash generation in the second half of the year.
A maiden cash dividend of 40 cents per share was declared.
Mpact, which represented roughly 10 percent of Mondi's
operating profit, was listed separately in July last year and
now has a market capitalisation of more than 2.4 billion rand
($312.94 million).
The company producers paper for corrugated boxes,
carton-board for retail packaging and rigid plastics used in
bottling.
It said its plastics business performed better than its
paper unit in 2011 but the paper business continued to make up
73 percent of the comapany's revenue.
"We expect margins in the paper business to remain under
pressure as lower international paper prices and the threat of
import substitution limit our ability to fully recover cost
increases, especially energy, transport and labour," the company
warned.
Mpact's shares have shed 1.27 percent this year to date,
underperforming the JSE's All Share index, which has gained 6.40
percent so far this year.
($1 = 7.6693 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Ed Cropley; editing by
David Dolan)