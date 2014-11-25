Nov 25 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :

* 9-month turnover of 163.8 million euros (previous year: 169.78 million euros)

* 9-month net income of 8.98 million euros, 45 percent up

* Says for 2015, independent listing of company on Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange is considered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: