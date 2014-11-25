BRIEF-Neuron Bio obtains patent in Israel for neuroprotective compound
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
Nov 25 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :
* 9-month turnover of 163.8 million euros (previous year: 169.78 million euros)
* 9-month net income of 8.98 million euros, 45 percent up
* Says for 2015, independent listing of company on Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange is considered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
April 21Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd :