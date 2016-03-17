(Corrects company name throughout to HP Enterprise (not HP Inc)
MUMBAI, March 17 Blackstone Group LP is
nearing a deal to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE)
controlling stake worth about $940 million in Indian IT
outsourcing services provider MphasiS Ltd, according
to three sources directly involved in the deal.
HPE owns roughly 60.5 percent stake in MphasiS, and the
U.S.-based parent had been looking to exit from the Indian
venture to shore up its capital.
Bids for buying the MphasiS stake were submitted earlier
this month and the U.S. private equity firm has emerged as the
front-runner for taking majority ownership of the mid-sized
Indian IT services exporter, the sources said.
Financial details of the possible deal were not immediately
known. Based on MphasiS' stock price on Thursday, the HPE stake
in the Bengaluru-headquartered company is valued at about $940
million. The company's total market value is about $1.6 billion.
Blackstone declined to comment, while MphasiS and HPE did
not respond to emails seeking comment.
MphasiS, whose rivals include outsourcers Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, is not likely
to command a very high valuation as a major part of its business
depends on subcontracting by HPE, one of the sources said.
Until a few years ago, MphasiS generated roughly half of its
revenue by providing services to HPE's clients. This has now
come down to 24 percent of the firm's total revenue, it said in
its latest annual report.
The MphasiS deal, if closed, will be one of the biggest M&A
transactions in India's nearly $150 billion outsourcing sector,
and underscores foreign investors' confidence in growth
potential as western clients send more jobs to India to cut
costs.
Last month, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte
and PE investors Advent International and Bain Capital jointly
bought a minority stake in India-focussed outsourcing firm QuEST
Global Services for $350 million.
MphasiS was formed in 2000 and six years later Electronics
Data Systems Corp acquired a majority holding in the company. In
2008, EDS was acquired by Hewlett Packard, which resulted in the
transfer of the shareholding to the computer maker.
A pact on the deal could be signed by early next month, two
of the sources said, cautioning the acquisition terms had not
yet been finalised.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Prakash Chakravarti at
IFR/BasisPoint; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)