Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Mphasis Ltd(MBFL.NS) down 2.9 percent. Analysts say there are concerns over revenues that the company gets from Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N).

HP said it would split into two listed companies and eliminate another 5,000 jobs as part of its turnaround plan.

HP owns 60 percent stake in Mphasis.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "outperform".

(Reporting by Indulal PM)