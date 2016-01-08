BRIEF-Tata Elxsi says CFO K Ramaseshan resigns
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 8 Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd , majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, were up 1.5 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.2 percent.
An Mphasis spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share