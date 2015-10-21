Oct 21 Three months ended Sept 30 (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) July-Sept 2015 July-Sept 2014 Net profit 1.85 VS 1.60 Total income 16.07 VS 15.08 NOTE: Mphasis Ltd is a mid-sized IT services company. The results are consolidated. (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)