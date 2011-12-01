* Plans to use $325 million cashpile for further buys
* Scouts for buys across banking, capital markets, emerging
technologies
* Looks to improve operating margins in FY12 from 14.7 pct
now
By Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, Dec 1 Indian mid-sized outsourcer
MphasiS is planning to use its roughly $325 million
cashpile for further buys, a top official said on Thursday, as
it seeks to move up the value chain in domain expertise.
The firm, in which Hewlett Packard Co holds a 60.52
percent stake, is eager for buys across banking, capital markets
and emerging technologies, its Chief Executive Officer Ganesh
Ayyar told Reuters over the telephone.
It bought U.S.-based software vendor Wyde Corp nearly four
months ago, its second investment in the insurance sector.
"Clearly, we want to move up the value chain in terms of
our domain expertise, and hence the companies we are looking at
should be able to bring in domain expertise," Ayyar said.
"With the compression of time, if we do it
organically, it would take more time, and hence we are looking
at somebody who can compress time to execute..."
He, however, declined to name any target companies or
geographies.
MphasiS' cash excludes a packing credit and about $90
million already spent on the Wyde acquisition, Ayyar said.
SHARES DRAG
The Bangalore-based firm posted a 25 percent fall in FY11
net profit at 8.2 billion rupees after trading hours on
Wednesday with shares underperforming the benchmark index in
trade on Thursday.
MphasiS follows a November-October financial year.
"Disappointment was led by sustained revenue
weakness from the HP channel even as rupee depreciation and
aggressive cost rationalisation aided margins," Kotak Securities
said in a note.
Revenue performance was impacted adversely by sharp decline
in business from HP to $170 million, brokerage Emkay Global
Financial Services said, adding direct business and
non-enterprise business within HP grew by about 10 percent/16
percent quarter-on-quarter in dollar terms albeit on a low base.
India's $76 billion industry gets more than 90 percent of
its revenue from providing technology services to overseas
clients and counts the United States and Europe as its biggest
markets.
MphasiS is looking at improving its operating margins,
currently at 14.7 percent, and revenues in FY12, Ayyar said, but
declined to provide an outlook for FY12.
The company is expecting its HP non-enterprise business to
cross $100 million in FY12, its Chief Financial Officer Ganesh
Murthy said in an investors' conference call earlier in the day.
Trailing 12 months, the company's attrition was at about 19
percent in application business, which constitutes more than 60
percent of its business. The headcount fall in infrastructure
and ITO core business was about 22 percent, he said.
MphasiS, which employed close to 1,300 freshers in the last
two quarters would hire in the current fiscal year "based on
plan patterns and skill requirements".
The attrition rates across the industry are expected to "be
down" in FY12, Ayyar added.
Shares of the company, which the street values at $1.31
billion, closed down 3.2 percent at 314.40 rupees in a
strong Mumbai market.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)