(Adds information on pipeline, background)
Feb 16 MPLX LP filed a petition with
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday seeking
permission to expand the 230,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ozark
crude pipeline.
MPLX expects the commission to act by May 10, so that the
additional capacity on the Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River,
Illinois, pipeline could be in service in the second quarter of
2018.
The expansion will increase the total capacity by 115,000
bpd to 345,000 bpd, the filing said. In 2016, there were 19
active shippers on the pipeline.
On Monday, an MPLX subsidiary agreed to purchase the Ozark
pipeline, currently owned by Enbridge Inc, for about
$220 million.
MPLX is a master limited partnership formed in 2012 by
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, according to its
website. In 2015, it bought MarkWest Energy Partners, a deal
that made it the fourth-largest MLP by market value in the
United States.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Catherine Ngai in
New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon)